A construction worker aims to remove the stigma of male pampering with his new retreat business.

As a construction worker, James Laurie, from Grantham, works in a stressful environment and when he tried to find somewhere in town for a massage to relax, he found it was a predominantly female-led industry.

So, he decided to take matters into his own hands and create a place for men to relax.

Gentleman Jim's Retreat in Withambrook Industrial Park, Grantham.

Gentleman Jim’s Retreat - a name which is inspired by James’ great uncle and American professional boxer ‘Gentleman’ Jim Corbett - opens today (Friday, September 5) on the Withambrook Industrial Estate.

“Not just men in Grantham, but men everywhere need a place they can go and kick back,” said James.

He added: “Everything in the treatment industry is all female based.

James hopes to remove the stigma that men cannot use a service like this.

A range of services including grooming, personal care and massages are on offer at the retreat.

“Gentleman Jim’s Retreat gives guys a chance to pamper themselves and it’s also about breaking the stigma.”

There are three therapists on hand offering a range of massages, injectable treatments including ‘bro-tox’, and also grooming and personal care services, including ‘manly-cures’.

James added: “I know for some guys, especially working in construction, they won’t cut their toenails so this sort of thing would be good for them.

One of the treatment rooms.

“Another thing we are doing is back facials. Cleaning their back can be a struggle for some men, so it is good one of our therapists is offering this.

“I have asked a lot of guys how often they clean their back and a lot say never.

“It’s these little things that guys have the opportunity to get done.”

James has already had a soft opening, offering some of the treatments to his friends and family.

One of the treatment rooms.

However, the official opening event tonight from 6pm will show visitors around the facilities, alongside champagne and food being served.

James hopes the retreat is the first choice for men to go to relax.

He said: “I have done quite a lot of research into this over the last few months and something men are looking for is grooming.

“I just want to provide a service for guys and be that place for guys to go.

“A lot of my friends, because of the construction industry there are a lot of mental health issues and this sort of place is something that could help.”

To find out more about Gentleman Jim’s Retreat, go to https://gentlemanjimsretreat.co.uk/grooming-personal-care/#.

James also owns Shades Hairdressers in Guildhall Street, Grantham.