Two ‘brothers in arms’ are revamping a gym to turn it into a community hotspot that helps boost people’s mental health.

Jim Taylor-Bull, a major in the Royal Engineers, was involved in planning a revamp for the aUK Gym in Commercial Road, Grantham.

He got chatting to an old army friend, Kevern, and on Monday (September 2) the two of them are launching new classes that go beyond supporting people’s physical fitness.

Kevern (left) and Jim (right) outside aUK Gym.

“We are trying to be something different and want to be a community gym for people,” said Jim, who will be offering mindfulness, mental health coaching and human cognition, while Kevern will teach taekwondo, women’s self defence, kickboxing and other martial arts.

A look inside the gym.

“We want a community vibe and friendship to run into different groups and we want it to be somewhere for people to come where they don’t feel pressured.

“It will be a mental health hub for people because it’s important we support everyone in town.

“We want to become a central part of Grantham’s community and help people achieve their goals and be happy in their body and mind.”

The changing rooms in the aUK Gym.

Kevern, who was a staff sergeant in the Adjutant General Corps during a military career spanning 25 years, said: “I think the facilities are fantastic, but the gym is not that well known.

“Jim and I are on the same page. I know how Jim works and he knows how I work.

“Rather people being expected to just come in and get on with it, we’re more of a family. We don’t want to be that big, corporate gym.”

Jim added that he is excited to work with a man he calls his ‘brother in arms’ and describes Kevern as someone he can trust.

“It is not about ourselves, it’s about helping everyone and making people feel confident and safe.

“This comes at a time where people are suffering a lot of issues, such as the cost of living crisis. People are working harder and longer and it is affecting their physical and mental health.

“Kevern and I both worked overseas and in situations like that, if you don’t work on your mental health it takes a toll.”