A bus company has improved some of its local services.

Centrebus, which runs bus services in Grantham, is changing some of its bus services from Sunday (September 1), as well as improvements to its 24 service to Newark.

The services affected include:

Centrebus operates in Grantham.

• Increased journeys between Grantham, Long Bennington and Newark. These will be hourly on weekdays and every two hours on Saturdays. This changes from every two hours on weekdays and off-peak on Saturdays.

• More regular timetables between Great Gonerby and Grantham

• New peak trips to and from Newark, Grantham and Long Bennington

• Service diverted to operate via the Fernwood estate, rather than just serving the main road outside. This provides an hourly journey into Newark from Monday to Saturday.

• An hourly link from Newark bus station to Northgate station.

• New service from Newark town centre to Brunel Drive

• An extra trip on weekdays serving Kelham Road to and from Grantham.

• Extra time allowed between Grantham and Newark to improve reliability of the 24 service.

The improvements are partly funded by Nottinghamshire County Council through its BSIP funding.

There is also a timing alteration to service 6 between Grantham and Bottesford.

Stuart Forrester, depot manager at the Grantham depot, said: "We are pleased to be working in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council to deliver the enhancements to route and timetable for service 24 which we’re sure will be welcomed by existing and new customers.”