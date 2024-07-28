What are the benefits to business networking, writes Grantham Business Club member Deborah Wylie.

“Are you mad?! Why would you drag yourself out of bed, to go to a business network that starts at 7:30am on a Friday?” People ask.

Well…

Deborah Wylie, member of the Grantham Business Club.

Lots of business opportunities - You regularly meet 40 -50 other businesses. With introductions to the room you can spot who you want to talk to and there are table discussions to get to know each other in more detail. You can even use the facilities after the meeting finishes for further discussion.

Valuable new contacts - There will be people there who don’t appear on your Facebook, Insta or LinkedIn feed and that you didn’t realise were close by. People you can build working relationships with to increase the scope and reach of your business.

Staff opportunities - You can send members of staff, to broaden their horizons, build their skills and bring back new ideas.

Sanity checks - Business can be lonely - you can bounce ideas off others, get out of your own head (and office) and get a renewed sense of vigour.

Education - Each month brings a new topic from industry speakers designed to get your brain working – how to speak in public, how to hone your customer service, how to get noticed on social media, how to set your goals and grow your business.

All complete by 9am and with an optional breakfast bap!

The next meeting, for Summer, will be different! A light-hearted, quiz themed meeting on Friday, August 16, 7.30am at the Jubilee Life Centre (NG31 6EY) with the nearest parking at Welham Street Multi Storey, NG31 6QQ.

Please go to www.granthambusinessclub to book tickets at £8 (bap additional £4).

The Retailers Group, on Thursdays at 5:30pm, will be back in September so more details to follow.