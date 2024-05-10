Two business events are heading to town.

Harlaxton Manor in Grantham will be the setting of the Lincolnshire Hospitality Trade Show next Wednesday (May 15) and The Big Business Event next Thursday (May 16).

“We are so pleased to be the venue for both the Lincolnshire Hospitality Trade Show and the Big Business Event,” said Dr Holly Carter, executive director and dean of Harlaxton College.

Harlaxton Manor will be the setting of the Lincolnshire Hospitality Trade Show and The Big Business Event. Photo: David Harrison

She added: “These events showcase business in Lincolnshire, where we call home.

“Harlaxton Manor wants to support business and industry in the county and help everyone to thrive.

“We welcome everyone to the event and know it will be a great success.”

Harlaxton Manor will be the setting of the Lincolnshire Hospitality Trade Show and The Big Business Event. Photo: David Harrison

The Lincolnshire Hospitality Trade Show invites entrepreneurs, business owners and industry leaders from across the industry to share their insights, as well as listen to keynote speakers.

The Big Business Event will include presentations and interactive workshops, and those from the business world will explore the diverse landscape that different industries offer.

Local businesses are encouraged to attend the event to form connections with other Lincolnshire businesses.

To reserve a spot at the hospitality show go to https://www.globella.co.uk/lincolnshire-hospitality-trade-show and for the Big Business Event go to https://www.globella.co.uk/bbe.

Will you be heading to the business events? Let us know in the comments.