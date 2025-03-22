Meat began to be imported to the UK from North America in the 1860s, but importation increased in the 1870s when refrigeration techniques improved.

One of the main importers was Timothy Corser Eastman, who owned a large abattoir in New York.

Eastman was born in New Hampshire in 1821 and was later joined in business by his son, Joseph.

Eastmans was located in Market Place. Photo: Supplied.

After establishing a chain of butchers’ shops in Scotland, they founded Eastmans Ltd in June 1889, with Lord Greville as chairman.

In Grantham, the Eastmans business was on the Market Place where Age UK now sits.

By 1900, there was competition from countries such as Argentina and New Zealand, so the firm liquidated its American company and relied heavily on English wholesalers.

The building is now Age UK with Pizza Hot next door. Photo: Supplied.

By 1903, they had 205 retail shops and cold stores capable of storing 310,000 lamb carcasses, increasing to 1,400 shops by 1912.

Sales dropped during the Great War, and the company was purchased by the Union Cold Storage Company, which also acquired Dewhursts.