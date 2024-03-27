A town business will make its latest TV appearance this week when it features in a daytime show.

Hawkens Gingerbread, of Grantham, will feature on BBC One’s antiques game show Bargain Hunt on Good Friday (March 29) at 12.15pm.

In the episode, presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp will try her hand at baking the tasty treat under the guidance of owner Alastair Hawken.

Alastair Hawken welcomed a TV crew into his bakery for the third time

Filming took place in its London Road bakery’s studio set last October.

Hawkens are no strangers to the small screen with two previous early evening appearances, while Alastair is involved in TV himself - when not baking - as a freelance broadcast controller for ITV.

It comes as Alastair bids to grow the UK’s first crop of ginger.

Bargain Hunt presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp and Colin Young during a previous episode at the Grantham auctioneers. Photo: BBC

The business was also pencilled in for the Hairy Bikers Christmas Special last year, but Dave Myers, who died last month, was too ill to film.

“The BBC are fascinated by the story of Grantham gingerbread, and it is pretty fascinating,” said Alastair.

“They did it 10 years ago with Michael Portillo on the Great British Railway Journey series, and we did a Celebrity Antiques Roadtrip with Sherrie Hewson five years ago.

“It’s good for the town isn’t it? I’m expecting our online sales to go off the scale!”

The teams trawled Newark antiques fair for a bargain before selling their items at Golding Young and Mawer’s Auction Rooms, in Grantham.