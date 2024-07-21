A village school has converted a neglected summerhouse into a vibrant reading den for pupils.

Great Ponton Primary School, near Grantham, has celebrated the opening of its renovated summerhouse, now a reading room named the 'Bookworm Burrow'.

Over the past school year, the school community and local businesses have transformed the space.

Youngsters enjoy the new reading den.

Class teacher and English lead Hannah Woodlock said: “Great Ponton staff and children would like to thank all the local businesses and especially the Round Table for all of their support.

“The children are already making the most of our new cosy reading den.”

The project kicked off with a sponsored read event organised by the children, raising nearly £600 through Usborne books.

The opening of the new reading den.

This initial effort allowed the school to purchase a substantial collection of new books.

The Round Table funded the interior, Liam O’Dea from J&L Construction made repairs, and BuildBase provided materials.

The Bookworm Burrow features a carpet, bookshelves, cushions, and bunting, creating a cosy atmosphere for readers.

At the summer fair, Paul Crisp from the Round Table cut the ribbon and announced the new reading ambassadors, recognising the children's dedication.

A prize was awarded to the pupil who named the reading den, reflecting the community's enthusiasm.