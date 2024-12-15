Politicians are often, sometimes very fairly, accused of exaggerating reality, but I would ask all readers to trust me when I say that, last Friday, the world’s second largest technology company came to our area, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

From how to set up a website to get ahead of the future of internet shopping to how to better use technology to problem-solve, I invited professional trainers from Google to deliver a full day of workshops and 1-1 mentoring to local business owners, completely free of charge. I am delighted by the feedback I received from those who attended.

We all know of many local businesses more than able to compete with others across the country, whether on price, quality or, of course, on customer service. But to compete, you first have to be seen and, to do this effectively, you need to use the latest technology.

In recent years, a common theme has emerged from the feedback I receive when I visit local companies across different sectors; many businesses feel unable to make the best use of newer technologies such as AI, social media, or organisational tools. Some are not sure where these technologies can help them, others may be full of ideas, but lack the confidence or skill to be able to make them a reality. I want to change this locally.

Earlier this year, I met with Google and discussed this feedback and was pleased that this is something that Google is keen to help solve through their Google Digital Garage project. To enable this, I invited Google to come to our area to meet with as many small businesses as possible and provide professional training to those local entrepreneurs who feel like they might benefit from it.

Whether we like it or not, we are already a nation of internet shoppers, with a greater proportion of retail sales made online in the UK than in any other major Western economy, so it is vital that our local businesses are also online to compete.

Crucially, just because a business improves its ability to engage with customers online, doesn't mean and should not mean that it must come to the detriment of our high street. For many local businesses, their main customers are and will continue to be local people who shop there partly because the business exists on our high street.

Our main high streets and community centres should continue to be places of enjoyment and activity, and that is exactly what I hope the £5.6 million Future High Street Funding we secured in 2022 can boost in Grantham.

There are many businesses on our high streets for which online sales are not an option. Hospitality businesses such as pubs, cafes and restaurants cannot serve customers a pint or pizza via an app and salons and barbers are yet to be able to cut hair at the click of a button.

What greater digitisation does still offer these businesses are opportunities such as to make appointment booking more accessible, show off their products to a wider audience before they arrive, or allow customers to order and pay in their own time.

I want last Friday to be the start of a boost for our local economy, and I look forward to seeing what our excellent local entrepreneurs do with these new skills.