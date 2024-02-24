William Burnett, born in 1814, lived and worked in the Globe Inn on Butcher Row, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

In the 1851 census he was classed as an eating-house keeper and ten years later as a victualler or inn keeper.

In 1855 there was an article in the Grantham Journal which said ‘Globe Inn, Grantham. The old established coffee and Eating House (Thirty Years). William Burnett again returned thanks to his numerous town and country friends, for the liberal support he has received during the sixteen years he has been in the above business’.

The article continued that the business sold ‘William Burnett’s Pork Pies and Sausages of the genuine quality. Poultry of all kinds. Turkeys dressed and stuffed with superior sausage, and sent to any part of the country. Pork pies made to order from 1lb to 20lbs. All kinds of Poultry, Game &c,. made ready for the spit on the shortest notice. N.B. – Hot dinners Market and Fair Days and Chops and Steaks at any time. Home-brewed Ale. Good beds’.

Charles Burnett moved the Globe Inn business to 36 High Street in 1892.

William’s son Charles trained as a pork butcher, and by 1891 had taken over the running of the Globe Inn, being classed as a pork butcher and publican. In 1892 he moved the business to 36 High Street, next door to the Sexty brothers’ business. The Globe Inn was advertised for sale as suitable for a grocer or pork butcher.