In 1933 Arthur Ellis advertised in the Grantham Journal that in addition to his existing confectionary shop at 74 Westgate, which had opened in 1924, he was opening another shop at 24 Market Place, next door to Messrs. Dixon and Parker Ltd, writes Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.

He advertised that ‘Ice Cream a speciality – 1st Class Diplomas obtained at the London exhibition in 1932 and 1933 for Pure and Finest Quality Ice Cream.

‘The very latest machinery for manufacturing and storing Ice Cream has been installed. Please note this ice cream is only obtainable at 74, Westgate and 24, Market Place. Morning coffee and Light Teas served’.

Arthur Ellis advertised ice cream as a speciality in his shops in Grantham.

In 1938 he opened an ice cream factory on Dysart Road. The Grantham Journal advertised that the ‘Clean and hygienic factory contains “the last word” in equipment for the manufacture of ice-cream of the best quality, while the shop, facing Dysart-road, has a pleasant frontage, large windows with a sufficiency of “display” room, and an up-to-date interior, which includes modern ice-cream containers’.

The Market Place location where Arthur Ellis opened one of his shops.

The factory was on the south side of Dysart Road adjoining the Earlsfield Hotel.