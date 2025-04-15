Organisers are considering a busking day at a town park later this year.

Wyndham Park in Grantham has pencilled in a summer event for Saturday, August 9, inviting musicians and performers to express interest.

Residents have expressed enthusiasm, with several musicians and performers supporting the idea.

Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

The council hopes to make the day a regular event.

South Kesteven District Council’s parks and events community engagement officer Alison Lewis said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming a wide range of musicians and performers who can provide a fun experience for everyone visiting our award-winning park.

“From the interest shown so far, we’re already guaranteed to be captivated by the melodies, dazzled by performances, and swept away by the energy of the event!

Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“This experience is the result of public demand and is also something called for in our regular surveys of what people would like to see in Wyndham Park.

“The atmosphere at our regular events here is always amazing, and we know people really appreciate live music and the way it lifts the mood and makes for a more enjoyable day out.

“With Grantham Market also booming, it’s another reason to add the town to every family’s list for a great day out.”

Wyndham Park. | Image: SKDC

Busking spots must be booked in advance by contacting Alison at alison.lewis@southkesteven.gov.uk.

District and town councillor Chris Noon (Ind) praised the initiative on Facebook, calling it a "very good idea".

Saxophonist Louie Harvey, who has already played in the park, is also among those excited about the potential event.

Wyndham Park Café and features like the family Splash Pool will be open on the day.

Limited parking is available on-site, although the park is just a short walk from Grantham town centre.

There are tennis courts, an urban gym, picnic tables, a dog exercise area, and grassland for a peaceful orchard setting.

Busking spots are first-come, first-served, so performers should respond early.