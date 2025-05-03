We all came out of Grantham Business Club’s pre-Easter meeting with our heads buzzing about buying bread, writes Michelle Wright.

You might think that this is a little odd, and probably not very useful in the world of business, however you are wrong! The guest speaker in April’s meeting was Ian Astley of Almac Consulting who taught us about the power of messaging and how to communicate effectively – the number of different ways of buying bread for lunch in the room was astonishing!

Grantham Business Club. Photo: Nicola Auckland Brand Photography

This is one of the benefits of coming to Grantham Business Club - there is always a learning point. Each month hosts a speaker from a range of different local businesses with the instruction to adhere to the club’s ethics to grow, build and champion rather than sell, and as a result the club has received positive feedback on our speakers saying they offer engaging talks. The opportunity to speak is open to anyone – applications are through the club’s website. We are looking forward to hearing May’s speaker, Andy Nisevic, a leadership expert, who will enlighten us about balancing a focus on results with wellbeing for a thriving business.

April was also the club’s AGM, where all the committee members were voted back in! We noted that the club had achieved its goals for consistency, stability and growth after hosting the largest number of people in the room for the second month running. The website and booking system has been improved making it more user-friendly, and you may have seen an increased online presence as we have escalated and improved our social media. We have more sponsorship options with many local businesses supporting the club, and as a not-for-profit organisation this means that we can reinvest into the club so that we can continue to make improvements for the benefits of local businesses.

May’s meeting returns to a Friday morning – May 16, doors open at 7am for open networking, and the meeting starts promptly at 7.30am. You can book your ticket through the website www.granthambusinessclub.com, and don’t forget it’s Watkins sausage and bacon if you opt for breakfast!

Look forward to seeing you there!