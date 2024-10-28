A cafe is opening its doors every Monday morning this winter for a special initiative aimed at supporting elderly residents.

Café Nirvana in Grantham will host 1p tea and coffee sessions for those described as the "experienced, wiser generation"—providing a cosy space for socialising and sharing stories.

The sessions will take place from 9.30am to 11.30am on Mondays from November to January when the café is typically closed. The first session is on Monday, November 4.

Cafe Nirvana will host the events every Monday during winter. Photo: Supplied

Organised by owners Dipendra and Ratna, the initiative was inspired by their interactions with elderly customers who often visit the café to reminisce about their lives, travels, and families.

"They bring their photographs of when they were young, tell us their travel journeys around the world, stories about their children who have moved to different parts of the world," said Dipendra.

"Some have lost their partners and tell us they talk to their photos when they are feeling low, and much more."

"It's hard to believe that so many of them live on their own."

"They open up about their lives with us, and when it's time to leave, they go with a big smile and bright eyes."

"It's amazing how simple it is to bring a smile to someone by just listening to them."

The idea behind the sessions is simple: to give elderly residents a reason to get out of the house, socialise, and feel connected during the colder months.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along knitting, crochet, card games, or their favourite books to share with others.

The sessions will also include biscuits, with the hope of expanding the offering based on feedback.

"We hope to give someone a reason to get up and get ready on Mondays and look forward to the event, where they feel just fine and go home thinking what a lovely start to the week," said Dipendra.

Café Nirvana, based in The George Shopping Centre, does not have disabled toilets on-site but offer access to a nearby facility in the same building.

The sessions will run throughout November, December, and January, with the possibility of becoming a regular event if successful.

"We are genuinely hoping that this event will be a success, and we can make it an ongoing event," said Dipendra.

"Let's see how it goes for now without overthinking, keeping it simple and getting it started with the intention of sharing love and care."

"We want them to know we would absolutely love to have them, as it's also for our own benefit."

"As they say, 'For those who are courteous and respectful of elders, four things increase: life, beauty, happiness, and strength’."