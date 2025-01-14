The owners of a fire-hit cafe are hoping to reopen next month.

King's Walk Café in Grantham will reopen in the first week of February following a challenging closure .

The fire, which happened on September 7, caused smoke and water damage to the café’s third-floor office and storage area. It was caused by an electrical fault.

No-one was injured during the incident, and the owners, Mark and Leza, have expressed gratitude for the community's support throughout the closure.

In a recent Facebook post, the couple confirmed that despite delays, including lengthy insurance processes, the café is preparing for a fresh look upon reopening.

“We are pleased to say the end is now in sight and we are aiming to reopen the first week of February and will be pleased to see you all again!

“Thank you so much for the ongoing calls and visits, messages and good wishes which have really helped through a challenging and stressful time.

“They really have meant so much. As it all comes back together at last we are excited to welcome you all back and do what we do best.

The damage assessment and necessary repairs, including to flooring and electrical systems, have now been completed, bringing the café closer to its return.

Leza and Mark expressed their eagerness to resume serving the community after the stressful ordeal.

With customers eagerly awaiting the reopening, King's Walk Café is set to offer a warm and welcoming atmosphere once more.

Further details will be revealed in the coming weeks.