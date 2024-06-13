Police have urged anyone witnessing suspicious behaviour to report it immediately after a man was spotted looking in people's gardens.

On the morning of Sunday, June 9, resident Mark Chambers captured footage of a blond man dressed entirely in black, riding a bicycle and snooping around gardens in a back alley off Barrowby Road, in Grantham.

The man was seen peering into gardens and acting invasively towards women, according to Mark’s brother, Peter.

The footage was recorded at approximately 8.04am.

Peter said the man was ”being suspicious down a back alley, snooping in gardens and… ogling women in their gardens”.

Lincolnshire Police has launched an inquiry, however, a spokesperson said that no other reports of similar incidents had been received.

The man was seen "looking in people's gardens".

CCTV captured the man wandering through the area.

“Due to the time lapsed this may be a one off event,” they said.

“We have asked the reporting person to speak to his neighbours and that if anything similar ever happens again they should call police on 999 and report it straight away.”

The incident was reported via the online system and the incident reference was BOS-36098-24-3232-03.