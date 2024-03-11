A cancer support group is changing.

The Grantham Chemosabes is changing its name to the Grantham Community Cancer Support Group, and will be meeting more on a regular basis.

The group was founded by Julie Harrod, who died in June 2023, but it was taken over by Clare Roberts and Sharon Hayward.

Grantham Chemosabes at Belton House in 2023.

Clare said: “I am still running things and Julie is very much in my thoughts.”

The group will now meet at the Fox and Founds in Old Somerby, with its first meeting taking place on Wednesday, March 27 from 5pm until 7pm.

Clare Roberts.

Clare added: “I am excited to be working with Colin the manager and the rest of the staff at the Fox and Hounds.

Julie Harrod.

“He has been incredibly supportive and I hope our members are just as excited.”

Meetings will be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month.