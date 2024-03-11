Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham Chemosabes changes name and will meet more regularly

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:25, 11 March 2024
 | Updated: 15:54, 11 March 2024

A cancer support group is changing.

The Grantham Chemosabes is changing its name to the Grantham Community Cancer Support Group, and will be meeting more on a regular basis.

The group was founded by Julie Harrod, who died in June 2023, but it was taken over by Clare Roberts and Sharon Hayward.

Grantham Chemosabes at Belton House in 2023.
Grantham Chemosabes at Belton House in 2023.

Clare said: “I am still running things and Julie is very much in my thoughts.”

The group will now meet at the Fox and Founds in Old Somerby, with its first meeting taking place on Wednesday, March 27 from 5pm until 7pm.

Clare Roberts.
Clare Roberts.

Clare added: “I am excited to be working with Colin the manager and the rest of the staff at the Fox and Hounds.

Julie Harrod.
Julie Harrod.

“He has been incredibly supportive and I hope our members are just as excited.”

Meetings will be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Charity Grantham Health Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE