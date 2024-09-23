A cancer survivor has achieved international success by becoming a paragility world champion.

Sarah Fenby, 39, from Croxton Kerrial, became the Reserve World Champion at the Paragility World Championships held in Beja, Portugal, earlier this month - an event for disabled people and their dogs.

She competed with her dogs, Gambler and Seven, representing the UK for the fourth consecutive year.

Sarah Fenby and her dog Gambler celebrating after her title win. Photo: Supplied

The championships, which featured over 50 competitors from 13 countries, is a unique event for disabled handlers.

Despite facing ongoing balance and mobility challenges after battling a soft tissue sarcoma in her leg, Sarah won two bronze and one silver, earning her Reserve World Champion.

Sarah and Gambler in action. Photo: Supplied

Sarah began her agility journey training after extensive surgery, which initially limited her physical abilities.

In 2023, she earned a bronze medal five weeks after surgery to remove a lung mass.

Speaking about the competition, Sarah said, “Competing at the PAWC is incredibly special.

Sarah in action. Photo: Supplied.

"There's no domestic para competition here in the UK, so it’s hard to hold your own against some incredibly athletic handlers.

"However, the PAWC provides a much more level playing field, and it's an incredible feeling to put on your team kit and step onto the start line with the British contingent screaming their heads off in the stands for you."

Her canine partners, Gambler, a rare Xoloitzcuintle breed, and Seven, a Belgian Malinois, both performed admirably.

Sarah Fenby of Croxton Kerrial claimed the Reserve World Champion title. Photo: Supplied

"Both dogs ran so well. Seven is fast and has lots of amazing skills, but she's also very young and not as experienced as some of our opponents.

“We had little mistakes in each round, but she tried really hard.

"Gambler is a bit older and a bit wiser and takes his time a bit more, but he's an absolute clown, and you never quite know what to expect from him.

Gambler leaping to victory. Photo: Supplied

“But he played it cool in all three runs, and it showed in the results."