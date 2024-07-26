Car on fire in Great Gonerby near Grantham
A car caught fire.
Emergency services, including police and fire and rescue, were called to the fire in Newark Hill, Great Gonerby near Grantham, just after 8am this morning (Friday).
Nicholas-Barry, owner of Nathan’s Kitchen Co, was travelling to Newark Royal Market when he got stuck in traffic as a result of the fire.
He said: “I turned around. In the end it was chock of block with traffic. However, as I was leaving I saw police were coming.”
Lincolnshire Police officers attended however they were told by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue firefighters that they would be dealing with the incident.
No injuries were reported.