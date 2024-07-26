Home   Grantham   News   Article

Car on fire in Great Gonerby near Grantham

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:18, 26 July 2024
 | Updated: 11:08, 26 July 2024

A car caught fire.

Emergency services, including police and fire and rescue, were called to the fire in Newark Hill, Great Gonerby near Grantham, just after 8am this morning (Friday).

Nicholas-Barry, owner of Nathan’s Kitchen Co, was travelling to Newark Royal Market when he got stuck in traffic as a result of the fire.

The car on fire in Gonerby Hill, near Grantham. Photo: Nicholas Barry/Nathan's Kitchen Co
The car on fire in Gonerby Hill, near Grantham. Photo: Nicholas Barry/Nathan's Kitchen Co

He said: “I turned around. In the end it was chock of block with traffic. However, as I was leaving I saw police were coming.”

Lincolnshire Police officers attended however they were told by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue firefighters that they would be dealing with the incident.

No injuries were reported.

