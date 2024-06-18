A town car park will close for two days this week.

The Welham Street Car Park in Grantham will close on Thursday (June 20) and Friday (June 21) for repairs to the car park surface and drains maintenance.

The lower levels will re-open on Saturday with a full reopening expected later this month on completion of the work schedule.

Welham Street Car Park. Photo: Google Streetview

South Kesteven District Council deputy chief executive Richard Wyles said: “We realise this temporary closure for planned improvement work may cause some inconvenience but there are several other SKDC car parks available nearby, which are all convenient for the town centre.

“We thank drivers and shoppers for their patience and co-operation and look forward to fully re-opening this facility in the near future.”

Other car park options in town include the multi-storey in Wharf Road, Guildhall Street and Conduit Lane.