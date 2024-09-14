Police are appealing for help after a car was stolen from a driveway.

It’s believed a black S line Audi A7 was stolen from a driveway on Lindisfarne Way, Grantham, at around 4.30am on Saturday, September 7.

“We are appealing for residents in the area as well as neighbouring streets to review any CCTV, RING doorbell or dashcam footage they may have between 4am and 5am on Saturday, September 7,” a Lincolnshire Police statement said.

Lincolnshire Police news

“We are particularly interested in any suspicious activity or suspicious people who were in the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Crompton by emailing Danielle.Crompton@lincs.police.uk or calling 07799088838 quoting incident 112 of 7 September.