Residents and staff at a Grantham care home celebrated the 100th birthday of one of their residents.

Winifred "Winnie" Bass marked her centenary year on Wednesday (May 29), alongside loved ones, staff, and residents at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home.

The celebration included morning tea and specially prepared birthday treats, including a cake and cupcakes crafted by the home's laundry assistant, Kayleigh.

Winnie celebrating her 100th birthday.

Winnie also received a telegram from the King and Queen in recognition of her milestone birthday.

Courtney Doncaster, activities coordinator at Maple Leaf Lodge, expressed joy in celebrating Winnie's milestone, highlighting her impact on the community through her storytelling and warmth.

“We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Winnie is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she embarks on her next century.”

Staff at Maple Leaf Lodge with Winnie.

Winnie expressed disbelief at turning 100, stating she doesn’t feel her age and expressing gratitude for the cards she received, especially the telegram from the King and Queen.

Born in 1924, Winnie has spent her entire life in Grantham, cherishing memories of her childhood on Edward Street and her work at Ruston and Hornsby’s.

Throughout her life, she has been known for her love of dance and homemaking.

Winnie with her card from the King and Queen.

Winnie met her husband, John, through ballroom dancing and enjoyed dancing with him at the social club.

She had three children, Andrew, Linda, and Ann. As they grew up, she took on an administrative role at Walton Girls High School, relishing the opportunity to meet people and make friends.

Winnie used to recount to her children the story of a German aircraft machine-gunning Grantham High Street during the war, which resulted in her mum being thrown into Inner Street.

Winnie has always kept herself busy with various activities, including knitting, cooking, cleaning, and making homemade wine.

Winnie's house was filled with the aroma of baking on Saturday afternoons.

Winnie's philosophy for a fulfilling life is simple yet profound: always wear a smile, even on the darkest days.