Knitters at a Bingham care home have provided comfort to children using a sexual assault service for a second year running.

Residents from HC-One’s Fosse Way View Care Home have been using their knitting skills to support the Project Linus Charity and Queen’s Medical Centre Hospital’s Serenity Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) Unit.

After the success of last year’s knitted creations, Fosse Way View’s ‘Knit and Natter’ residents were eager to help out once again to provide the children at the Nottingham hospital who have used the service with warm blankets this winter.

Bingham care home knitters.

Ceris Watts, volunteer for the Project Lunis Charity personally collected the eight completed blankets from the care home.

She said: “I am so happy to be picking these lovely blankets up from the Fosse Way View knitting ladies, the children will love them! The partnership we've built with Fosse way view is brilliant for the charities.”

This year, the knitting club produced a total of eight blankets to donate.

Dawn Bellaby, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Fosse Way View, added: “I'm so proud of the time and effort our lovely ladies in our Knit and Natter group have put into making the blankets. We were all moved when Ceris told us where are going this year. We hope they feel our love when they hug them.”

Next year, the ladies aim to expand their creations to hats and scarves.