Care home residents were left with big smiles on their faces following a live musical performance.

A u3a group paid a visit to Newton House Care Home in Grantham to perform a selection of classic hits on ukuleles.

General manager Sonia Fairhurst said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers.

“We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Newton House as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the band performed while the hospitality team provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.