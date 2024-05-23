Care home residents have celebrated World Bee Day.

Residents and staff at Newton House Care Home in Grantham had a “bee-rilliant” time on Monday (May 20) when they learned about the history of beekeeping and the importance of bees for food production.

General manager Sonia Fairhurst said: “Our residents all love to watch the wildlife in our garden so they were only too happy to help plant some bee-friendly flowers to attract more bees and butterflies in.

Residents dressed up in black and yellow for the day.

“It is so important to look after all our wildlife but especially to help protect our bee population given their importance in the food chain.”

The residents also dressed up in yellow and black, created bee-themed sun catchers which will be displayed in their windows and also planted sunflowers in the garden.

A resident creating a sun catcher.

World Bee Day is an annual event that raises awareness of the importance of bees and beekeeping for the survival of ecosystems.



