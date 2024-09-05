Care home staff and residents have welcomed two new arrivals.

Newton House Care Home in Grantham has welcomed budgies Lilo and Stitch to the home.

The idea of welcoming budgies to the home was first brought up by Rob Dixon, of Grantham.

On the new arrivals, a Newton House spokesperson said: “Here’s to many years of happiness, love and magical moments.”

The home first welcomed Lilo, who was donated by Steve Price.

Staff then decided Lilo needed a friend, so they welcomed Stitch.

The spokesperson added: “As soon as they were introduced it was such an incredible moment and love was in the air.

“Being reunited with her brother Stitch was just what was needed.”