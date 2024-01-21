Two Grantham care homes hosted a “delightful” high tea earlier this week.

Newton House and Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home hosted the event on Monday (January 15) and Tuesday (January 16).

The event featured cream tea and delicious snacks prepared by the home's kitchen teams.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham, hosted high tea for guests.

Kerry Angeloni, senior general manager at Maple Leaf Lodge, said: “We are thrilled with the success of the high tea event.”

Sonia Fairhurst, general manager at Newton House, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people come together to enjoy the delicious food and great company.

Newton House Care Home, in Grantham, hosted high tea for guests.

“We are already looking forward to our next event!"

The festivities took place in the cafe area which was decorated with floral arrangements and elegant table settings.

Guests at Newton House were treated to a variety of treats.

Guests were then treated to a variety of snacks including cream scones with raspberry jam.

The event was an opportunity for the residents to socialise with each other and other members of the community.

It was also testament to the hard work and dedication of the kitchen teams.

Newton House Care Home is in Barrowby Road and Maple Leaf Lodge is in Beacon Lane.