A woman is holding a charity ball in memory of her sister who encouraged people to “keep smiling”.

Suzanne Shepherd is holding the Keep Smiling Ball at Belton Woods Hotel in Grantham on Saturday, July 13.

The ball, which aims to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice, is in memory of her sister Caroline Money, who died aged 50 on July 3, 2023, of a rare cancer called endometrial perinatol metastasis.

Caroline Money died aged 50 on July 3, 2023.

Caroline, who was a ‘Grantham girl through and through’, discussed the idea of a charity ball with Suzanne before she died. It was also Caroline’s words of encouragement for people to “keep smiling” that inspired the name.

Suzanne, who is organising the ball alongside her other sister Clare Mendham, said: “I had a conversation with Caroline about raising money for St Barnabas and she said when she was feeling better from all of the treatment she wanted to hold a ball.

“She also worked at Belton Woods and so did I, so we have a family connection there.

“Then last year, we went to see Michael Buble and he started singing his song ‘Smile’. I videoed it and at the end of the video I turned to her and she said ‘keep smiling’.

Caroline at the Michael Buble concert.

“That’s why we have named the ball that.”

After Caroline got married in February 2020, she and her husband Chris travelled to Rome for their honeymoon just as the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

When she came home, they had to isolate for two weeks, but Caroline was suffering with health problems so she decided to go for some tests.

It was discovered she had endometrial perinatol metastasis. She underwent various treatments but doctors found out it had spread.

Left to right: Clare Mendham, Suzanne and Caroline.

Just over a year before she died, doctors from Lincoln became aware of her condition and decided to put her on four medical trials.

“She underwent a number of trials but none worked for her, but when she was going through treatment she still tried to focus on the positive,” said Suzanne.

St Barnabas Hospice later cared for Caroline in Lincoln.

Left to right: Christine Sheppard, the sisters mum, Caroline, Clare and Suzanne, with their dad John Sheppard in the back.

It was while she was under the care of St Barnabas the sisters discussed the idea of a ball.

Suzanne said she has “never known anything like” the care St Barnabas provided for her sister.

She added: “You don’t realise the help they provide. As well as caring for Caroline, they offered me counselling and also to other members of the family.”

Caroline on her wedding day with husband Chris.

Not only is the ball in memory of Caroline, but Suzanne hopes to raise more awareness of cancer.

She added: “If Caroline’s cancer had been detected a lot earlier, she could have still been here today.

“She always said if anyone notices anything different, then get it checked out.”

At the ball, there will be a three-course meal on offer, a welcome drink on arrival and live music across the night.

There will also be a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

Despite her prognosis, Suzanne said Caroline “always had a smile on her face all through fighting the cancer.”

She added: “Caroline was one of a kind. She was very strong willed and determined.

“She could be bossy, but she always knew what she wanted.

“She was also very independent and very successful. Our mum and dad helped to look after her during the last few months of her life, which I think she struggled with because of her independence.

“She was also a real role model to me and our other sister Claire. We were always a trio.

“She doted on her husband Chris and she had a love for music. Even though she moved to Sleaford with her husband, she was always a Grantham girl.

“You can take the girl out of Grantham, but you can’t take Grantham out of the girl.”