A cash box was stolen from a cash-in-transit van near a town bank in the early hours of the morning.

The incident occurred between 1am and 2am on Monday (March 25) near Nationwide bank in High Street, Grantham.

According to the Lincolnshire Police, the suspect, described as a white male in his late 40s and approximately 5ft 7ins tall, was dressed in all black attire and wore a balaclava.

The robbery was reported to have taken place when the van was parked by Nationwide bank in High Street. | Image: Google Streetview

He was reported to be carrying a bike chain or rope. Following the robbery, the man fled towards Finkin Street.

Despite extensive efforts, including collaboration with CCTV teams, the suspect remains at large.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and it is believed that the cash box did not contain any money.

Police have urged anyone who was in the vicinity of High Street or Finkin Street during the early hours of Monday to review their dashcam or mobile phone footage for any relevant information.

Additionally, individuals who may have observed a plume of smoke or have any other pertinent details are encouraged to come forward.

Anyone with information should email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 11 of March 25.