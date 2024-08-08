The cause of a major fire at a former supermarket on Wednesday night is under investigation.

Multiple Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from across the county attended the old Aldi on South Parade in Grantham at around 8.54pm last night.

They included staff from Grantham, Corby Glen, Stamford, Deepings, Sleaford, and Lincoln South fire stations.

Fire crews have now extinguished the fire at the former Aldi. Photo: RSM Photography

An update from the service on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) this morning said the crews used six breathing apparatus sets, six main jets, and one aerial ladder platform to help tackle the blaze.

“The incident is left open for Grantham Fire Crew to return later to check for hotspots, and the cause is under investigation,” they said.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a report from crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue that the disused former Aldi store in South Parade, Grantham was on fire at around 9pm last night. Police assistance was asked for due to the smoke spreading across the carriageway, and the roads were closed at the junction of Bridge End Road, Springfield Road, and South Parade.

“The fire is under investigation and the cause is currently undetermined. “

Anyone with any information that could assist police is asked to call 101 with incident number 454 of August 7.

The fire has caused extensive damage. Photo: RSM Photography

Jake Harris’s drone shots of the blaze at the old Aldi on South Parade in Grantham showed the flames and the work the fire service is doing to tackle the fire.

Residents are reporting that the road is fully open this morning for commuters to use.

Last night, comments mentioned how the smell from the fire reached the other side of town.

The fire has caused extensive damage. Photo: RSM Photography

The fire has caused extensive damage. Photo: RSM Photography

The fire has caused extensive damage. Photo: RSM Photography

Drone photos show the extent of the fire at the former Aldi store. | Photo: Jake Harris

Fears for a homeless man known to be living in the area were quickly quelled by commenters.

Councillors and residents also praised the emergency services for their quick response.

County and District Councillor Paul Martin (Con) said: “As always, I am very grateful to the emergency services.

Drone photos show the extent of the fire at the former Aldi store. | Photo: Jake Harris

“As we residents talk about smoke across the town, these amazing people are dealing with the fire itself and all the dangers it presents.”

Former Aldi employee Simon Pepperdine said it was “sad to see it in flames”.