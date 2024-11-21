Home   Grantham   News   Article

CCTV shows teenagers throwing snowballs at customers in Pendulum Gaming in Grantham

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:20, 21 November 2024

CCTV has captured footage of teenagers throwing snowballs inside a shop.

On Tuesday (November 19), customers at Pendulum Gaming in Westgate, Grantham, were left stunned when a group of teenagers suddenly appeared and started throwing snowballs at them in the shop.

The group then threw more snowballs at the shop window before running away.

“I was a bit surprised when I saw them,” said Matt Deeley, who co-owns the shop.

As well as customers being hit, stock worth between £300 and £400 was damaged by water too.

Matt added: “It was fortunate some of the people in the shop were not some of our vulnerable customers as I am not sure how they would have reacted.

“I have reported it to the police but have not heard back yet. I don’t want to waste their time when they have other urgent stuff to deal with.”

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police.

