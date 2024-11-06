Get ready to sing along to your favourite 80s hits and relive the New Romantic era with a musical extravaganza.

Fans of 1980s music can look forward to an unforgettable night as From Gold to Rio takes the stage at the Guildhall Arts Centre, in Grantham, on Friday (November 8).

This dynamic concert celebrates the New Romantic era, featuring iconic hits from two of the UK’s most celebrated bands.

From Gold to Rio will be coming to Grantham Guildhall. Image: From Gold to Rio

The show features over 20 top 10 hits, including Gold, Rio, and True, performed by an eight-piece band.

Audiences will enjoy two hours of non-stop entertainment with exceptional vocals and tight harmonies.

The powerhouse rhythm section, combined with an infectious sense of fun, guarantees an energetic atmosphere that will keep audiences engaged.

From Gold to Rio will be coming to Grantham Guildhall. Image: From Gold to Rio

Chris Clark, portraying Simon Le Bon, has nearly 20 years of experience and is known for his resemblance to the Duran Duran frontman.

Lee James, acclaimed for his portrayal of Tony Hadley, has performed across the UK and Europe for over a decade, even sharing the stage with Hadley.

Tickets are £23 (£21 concessions), with a running time of 2 hours 30 minutes, including an interval.

Suitable for ages 12+, this show is a must for those wanting to relive the magic of the 1980s.

Guests are reminded the lift is out of use at the Guildhall and access to the theatre is by stairs only.