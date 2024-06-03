Cyclists are set to commemorate the district’s role in the Liberation of Europe with two historical bike rides marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Organised with British Cycling, these rides blend physical activity, historical education, and community engagement, celebrating the heroes of the Liberation of Europe.

On Wednesday (June 5), cyclists will embark on a 35.2-mile journey starting from Grantham Museum.

The bike rides will remember the D-Day history of the area.

This steady ride will traverse through the picturesque Belton Estate, including a climb up the High Dyke to the historic RAF Barkston Heath, home to the US 61st Troop Carrier Group.

Riders will then descend to Ancaster and continue through Caythorpe, culminating in a café stop at Fulbeck Craft Centre.

The tour visits the former RAF Fulbeck, where the US 442nd Troop Carrier Group was stationed, before returning to Grantham via scenic country lanes.

The second ride, on Thursday (June 6) covers 45.5 miles and also starts at Grantham Museum.

This route includes a climb up Spittlegate Hill and passes the former RAF Harlaxton before stopping at the Buckminster Gliding Club memorial.

The ride continues to Twyford Wood, the site of RAF North Witham, for a café break in Corby Glen.

Cyclists will then return to Grantham, passing near the former RAF Folkingham.

The routes highlight South Kesteven’s role in D-Day, visiting airfields from which US troops launched their missions.

Following the June 6 ride, Grantham Museum will host a talk by aviation heritage specialist Brian Riley, entitled "First In: US Parachute Pathfinders in World War II".

This talk delves into the story of the elite Pathfinder paratroopers and their perilous mission from RAF North Witham to Normandy on the night of 5th June 1944.

To book a place on the D-Day rides visit British Cycling’s pages for Day One and Day Two. Those wishing to book into the talk need to do so via Ticket Tailor.

Participants should bring a serviceable bike, basic tools, and a helmet. The routes include quiet lanes and some climbs, with café stops for rest.