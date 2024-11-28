A 12-hour workout marathon has raised nearly £3,000 for mental health initiatives.

The Movember WOD-a-thon, which took place on Saturday, November 23, had more than 60 participants take on the challenge of completing 12 workouts across 12 hours in support of men’s health.

The event, from 6am to 6.30pm, brought together gym members and newcomers to raise funds and awareness for Movember.

Participants took on 12 hours of workouts to support men’s mental health. Photo: Supplied

Twelve participants completed the full 12 hours, enduring both physical and mental challenges throughout the day.

Sam Vidler, owner of CrossFit Grantham, expressed pride in the collective effort, highlighting how many people surprised themselves with their resilience.

“It was a real mental and physical challenge,” said Sam.

CrossFit Grantham’s community spirit shined through the day of endurance. Photo: Supplied

“Lots of the all-dayers experienced real low points throughout the day, both mentally and physically.

“The real magic of the entire day was seeing how everyone was supporting each other through every up and down.

“There were times when a lot of us wanted to quit — at times it felt impossible to finish, but that is the beauty of CrossFit, and the beauty of this community.

Over 60 people came together to tackle mental health stigma with fitness. Photo: Supplied

“It’s the mentality of shared suffering and of looking around and seeing your peer struggling and giving them a pep talk, or when you yourself are struggling and you see the person next to you go down for their next burpee, it inspires you to keep going.”

As of the latest count, the event had raised nearly £3,000, with funds supporting men’s health initiatives through Movember.

The community also took time to enjoy lighter moments, with cakes and music fueling participants between workouts.

The gym’s Movember fundraiser included heart-pumping workouts and camaraderie. Photo: Supplied

As part of the event, gym members have shared their personal stories through videos on the gym’s Instagram page, aiming to break down taboos around men’s health.

They include Richard Allen who spoke about how fitness impacted his mental health and encouraged others to open up.

Sam Vidler hopes the event will inspire more men to take charge of their health and start conversations about mental wellness.

The 12-hour challenge raised awareness and funds for Movember’s initiatives. Photo: Supplied

The gym’s efforts continue, with funds still being collected. For more, visit CrossFit Grantham’s social media.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the effort that was put into it this weekend. So many people surprised themselves — it truly is incredible what our bodies and minds can do,” said Sam.

“Although, our members have already started talking about how we can top this challenge next year... that’s making me nervous!”