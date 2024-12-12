A pub has brought festive cheer to a town’s volunteers with a heartfelt gesture of thanks.

On Monday, landlady Alison Mavros hosted 27 charity volunteers at the Recruiting Sergeant, Great Gonerby, near Grantham, treating them to a complimentary two-course lunch and a drink.

Volunteers from organisations including Grantham Foodbank, St Barnabas Hospice, and BHive Community enjoyed a meal Alison prepared with the help of three staff members.

Photo: Rob Dixon

Local fundraiser Rob Dixon worked with Alison to identify the attendees.

He praised it as 'true community spirit from Alison and her staff'.

“The feedback was amazing from those that attended; many commented that they were extremely honoured to be invited to the dinner put on by Alison,” he said.

Photo: Rob Dixon

“One of the volunteers who attended from the BHive and is a highly qualified chef also commented that the quality of the meal was first class and that they really enjoyed it.

“Thanks to Alison’s generosity, a fantastic time was had by all.”

Rob hoped such events would inspire stronger business-charity ties.

Alison thanked Rob for his help in organising the meal as well as his support for local charities and projects, adding that he was also invited to join the meal.

“A special thank you to my staff for giving up their time to support this 'Thank you Dinner',” she said.

“It was great to be able to thank people who regularly give up their own time to help others in our community.”

Photo: Rob Dixon

Attendees called the event an honour and welcome recognition of their efforts.

Sharon Govan said: “We had a wonderful meal, and the staff and atmosphere were great.

“Thank you from all at Grantham Foodbank. We really enjoyed catching up with colleagues that we don’t see very often.

Photo: Rob Dixon

“A big thank you to such a lovely lady, Alison, and her wonderful staff. We will be back to see you again soon.”

Julie Mackinder said: “A truly wonderful gift from Alison and the Recruiting Sergeant. Thank you for treating the wonderful people who support me and my friends at the BHive.

“Their help day to day is priceless, as is that of everyone involved in providing the many services in Finkin Street.”