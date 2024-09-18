A charity is relocating its office in a bid to improve access and support for its community.

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire (CASL) has announced its upcoming move to a new office in Grantham.

The charity will relocate from Finkin Street to 70A Castlegate, opening to clients on October 7.

The move stems from the charity’s commitment to improving services for South Lincolnshire.

The new premises will offer enhanced disabled access, better team collaboration, and future flexibility.

Simon Richards, chief officer of CASL, said: “Whilst Finkin Street has been a good home for us over the past three years, there are a number of advantages to Castlegate, including cost savings, more flexibility to make alterations, and, most importantly, it will be a more accessible place for everyone running and using the service.

“This means we will be able to help more clients who struggle to access our advice and support in other ways.

“This is a step forward for us, and Castlegate will also be a central hub for our volunteers and staff to come together to make a difference to the communities of Grantham.”

CASL has supported over 13,000 people with 40,000 issues in the past year, and in total customers have gained £5 million in income and managed £1.5 million in debt, vital aid during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The last day of service at the current Finkin Street office will be Thursday, September 19.

For advice, call Adviceline on 0808 278 7996, 9am–4pm, Monday to Friday.