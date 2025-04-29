A child was hit by a car near a school this afternoon (Tuesday, April 29).

Lincolnshire Police officers have confirmed that they, along with other emergency services, attended Green Lane, Grantham, at 3.30pm today.

They said the child had been involved in a collision with a car and had been taken to hospital.

The Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was seen landing in the area following the incident. Photo: RSM Photography

Witnesses in the area reported seeing the Rutland and Leicestershire Air Ambulance land at Belton Lane Community Primary School. It is not known if the child was taken to hospital by air ambulance or by road.

Anyone who hasn’t spoken to police and may have information that could help with investigations should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident reference number 258 of April 29.