The childhood home of renowned physicist Sir Isaac Newton is set to reopen its doors to the public tomorrow (Saturday, February 10).

Woolsthorpe Manor in Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth, Lincolnshire, has been undergoing winter conservation.

After an official opening on Saturday, guests can step into the 17th-century manor house, where young Isaac Newton embarked on his journey of scientific inquiry, from Thursdays to Mondays, between 10am-5pm

Manor House in frost. | Credit: National Trust

Woolsthorpe Manor, managed by the National Trust, stands as a testament to Newton's enduring legacy, attracting visitors from across the globe to connect with his revolutionary ideas.

With its rich history, interactive exhibits, and scenic surroundings, the manor promises an enlightening and memorable experience for all.

One of the highlights is the room where Newton famously used a prism to disperse sunlight, revealing the spectrum of colours, and the orchard housing the iconic apple tree that inspired his theory of gravity.

Rainbow of light reflecting on the portrait of Newton in the Parlour at Woolsthorpe Manor, Lincolnshire. | Credit: National Trust /James Dobson

In celebration of the 320th anniversary of Newton's publication of his seminal work "Opticks," Woolsthorpe Manor presents a new exhibition delving into the multifaceted influence of Newton's contributions to art, poetry, and science.

Emma Michalak, operations manager at Woolsthorpe Manor, said: "Our ambition at Woolsthorpe is to inspire the next generation of scientists that can change the world."

Unmade bed in the Hall Chamber at Woolsthorpe Manor, Lincolnshire. | Credit: National Trust /James Dobson

Visitors during February half term can engage in a trail based on the electromagnetic spectrum, discovering intriguing facts as they traverse the property.

Additionally, the science centre offers hands-on experiences of Newton's groundbreaking experiments, fostering a deeper understanding of his scientific principles.