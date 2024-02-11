Two artists have been praised for their art classes for adults and children.

Glenda Gibson and Donna Drouin, both based in Bottesford, started running the classes in the Methodist Church in Bottesford last summer.

Glenda said: “[We] work together to teach and encourage children in their love and exploration of art skills and materials.

“We are both professional artists with years of experience working with children and young people, helping them to find their visual voice.

“We teach specific skills in drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture and introduce the child to a wide variety of mark making materials.

“Parents are pleased their art focused children get this opportunity.”

One parent has said that her “daughter can’t stop talking about her art lessons” with Glenda and Donna.

Children’s art classes are running on Thursdays throughout February and March from 4pm until 4.45pm for Year 5 children and from 5pm until 5.45pm for Year 6 to Year 9.

Adult classes in lino cut printing and acrylic painting exploring negative space will run from 1pm until 3pm on Thursdays.

For more information, contact glenda by email at glendagibson@gmail.com.