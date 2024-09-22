A children’s society is hosting a fundraising ball.

The Grantham Disabled Children’s Society is hosting its Autumn Fundraising Ball at The Barn Hotel & Spa in Marston on Saturday, September 28 from 7.30pm until midnight.

Darryl Blair, GDCS trustee, said: “All money raised from the autumn ball will be used to subsidise future events for our members.

Members of Grantham Disabled Children's Society.

“We currently have over 60 families currently registered. We put on numerous events for our members including swimming, cinema visits, parties, pantomime visits, trips to various destinations and trampoline parks, to name a few.”

The evening will include entertainment from Melody Flyte and the Millennium Roadshow Disco, alongside a three-course meal, auction and raffle.

There will also be a guest experience from BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Sean Dunderdale.

Tickets are still available to attend the event. These can be purchased by calling 07832089580 or messaging the GDCS Facebook page.

Any businesses that would like to sponsor a table or offer a raffle prize or donation can also call.

Tickets cost £50 and the dress code is black tie.