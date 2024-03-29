Two pupils at a school have won a hamper of goodies after winning an Easter eggs design competition.

Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School pupils showcased their creativity in the recent 'design an Easter egg' competition, organised by Boundary Mill, near Grantham.

The event, open to all year groups, saw children enthusiastically crafting their designs with glitter, feathers, and stickers.

Tymoteusz Monkiewicz and Jacob Williams were presented their awards by Toby Niland and Julie Valentine from Boundary Mill. | Image: Supplied

Two standout designs, crafted by Tymoteusz Monkiewicz from Year 1 and Jacob Williams from Year 4, earned them the coveted title of winners.

The pair were rewarded with Easter hampers presented by Toby Niland and Julie Valentine from Boundary Mill during a celebratory assembly.

Claire Williams, the school's administrator, expressed delight at the collaboration, adding: “The staff were so impressed with all of the amazing art and craft work that the children created, and they are looking forward to working with the school in some more exciting projects throughout the year.”