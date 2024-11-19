Get ready to jazz up your Christmas with live swing music.

Five Star Swing at Christmas will come to Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre on Thursday, November 21, at 7.30pm.

Led by Chris Smith, a past performer with Glenn Miller’s brother, Herb, the show promises high-energy holiday classics.

The band will perform at the Guildhall Arts Centre, in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

Expect festive classics with a big band twist inspired by icons like Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, and Nat King Cole.

Audience members can expect a night full of memorable renditions, including jazzed-up versions of "Jingle Bells," performed by seasoned musicians like Simone Smith from the Ivy Benson Orchestra.

Tickets are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre, by phone (01476 406158) or online at www.guildhallartscentre.co.uk.