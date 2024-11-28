Gingerbread trails, crafts, Santa’s Grotto, and more will feature in a town Christmas Fayre at the weekend.

Grantham’s Christmas Fayre and lights switch-on returns on Sunday, December 1, from 11am to 5pm in Market Place.

The family-friendly celebration, organised by SKDC, offers seasonal activities, live entertainment, and new twists on traditions.

The Winter Princesses will be among the entertainment. Photo: SKDC

In addition to the lights switch-on at 4.30pm, visitors will enjoy an array of activities, from Santa’s Grotto and face painting to a traditional funfair on Westgate.

SKDC’s deputy leader and cabinet member for culture and leisure, Paul Stokes (Ind), highlighted the event’s expanded offerings this year.

“This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever before, following last year’s success in the snow,” he said.

“It’s all set to offer a real taste of the season, with food and drink stalls offering festive bites and seasonal treats.”

This year will feature a new community choir, where anyone can join in singing a holiday tune on stage free of charge, adding a unique twist to the festivities.

Schoolchildren have created colourful wooden gingerbread characters for a free Gingerbread trail around town, supported by Outwood CIC.

Families can follow a trail of 16 gingerbread figures displayed in local shops.

The Craft Market will feature over 35 stalls with handmade gifts and seasonal treasures.

Local groups, including Grantham School of Dancing, Hayes Theatre, and Rock Choir, will perform, with Ultra 90s returning after last year’s success.

Stokes encouraged residents to mark their calendars early for what he promised would be a memorable day.

Visitors can also enjoy nearby holiday events, including the Garden Yard Christmas Market and St Wulfram’s Church Christmas Tree Festival.

Free parking will be available in SKDC car parks throughout the day, allowing families to make the most of their festive experience without worry.