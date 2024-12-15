We are well into the festive period, and it’s the most wonderful time of the year, so they say, writes Michelle Wright, of Grantham Business Club.

So, have you bought all your Christmas presents and festive goodies? Are you someone who has it all wrapped and planned before November is out or are you a last-minute Larry running around on Christmas Eve? And are you an online or in-person shopper?

It was really encouraging to see big crowds at the Christmas market and light switch-on at the beginning of December, and coupled with a few new shops opening lately, I have high hopes that people will engage with Grantham High Street as a Christmas Shopping destination once again.

Grantham Business Club is encouraging people to shop local this Christmas

We all know that it’s very easy to click a button whilst sat on your sofa watching telly in the evening, but there is nothing like the personal touch that you get from actually seeing the item that you’re buying and knowing that you are helping a local business grow.

It's the same with networking – when you meet people from different businesses across the town, and further afield, you learn to trust who you are buying from and in turn, they will want to do good work for you because they know you. The more that we can work together as a town we can build Grantham back to being the thriving market town it used to be. Don’t forget that there is one more late-night Christmas Shopping evening on Thursday, December, 19 until 8pm.

The final Grantham Business Club meeting of the year promises to be a fun one with a festive theme and is happening at the Jubilee Church on Friday, December 20, 7am for a 7.30am start.

To book a place with the Grantham Business Club, go to https://www.granthambusinessclub.com/.

Send us your news to news@lincsonline.co.uk.