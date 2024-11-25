A church Christmas tree festival and ice rink returns next month.

The St Wulfram’s Church Christmas tree festival and ice rink in Grantham returns on Wednesday, November 27, until Sunday, December 1.

A church spokesperson said: “St Wulfram’s Christmas tree festival is a fantastic opportunity which brings the town together and really kicks off the festive season in style.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival 2018

“We very much believe in St Wulfram’s being everyone’s church, not just those who come on a Sunday morning.

“Therefore, the Christmas tree festival is a great celebration of Grantham and the local community, bringing community together, and inviting all into the iconic space which has been at the heart of Grantham for centuries.”

St Wulfram's Church will host a Christmas tree festival with an ice skating rink

The event kicks off with a procession from Market Place and an opening ceremony in the Church at 6pm.

The first evening will be free to enter, with tickets available to buy for the ice rink from 7pm until 9pm.

The festival then continues on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am until 8pm and from 11.30am until 4pm on Sunday.

Any businesses or organisations that wish to feature a tree in the festival can get in touch via https://forms.churchdesk.com/f/i-CGHdAlRW.

Skating costs £4, which includes festival and skate hire, and entry to the festival only costs £3 for adults and children under 16 get in for free.