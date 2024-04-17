A church will be holding an organ recital this weekend.

Dr Tim Williams will be performing the organ recital at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham on Saturday (April 20) at 4pm.

The performance celebrates International Organ Day.

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham.

Alongside performing, Dr Williams will explain how an organ is constructed, how it works and how it is played.

The recital is free to attend but there will be a collection for the choir residency in York this summer.

For more information, contact St Wulfram’s Church by email at ghcentre@stwulframs.com or call 01476 561342.