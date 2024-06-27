Home   Grantham   News   Article

St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham to host summer artisan brocante

By Katie Green
-
Published: 11:53, 27 June 2024

A summer ‘artisan brocante’ is to take place at a church.

St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham will be hosting the artisan brocante, which is a type of market, on Saturday, July 13, from midday at Grantham House.

The event will include Cafe Allez, Ellmoo Ice Creams and Chapel House Pizza offering goods from midday until 2pm.

St Wulframs Church in Grantham.
Also from midday until 4pm, there will be a Pimms bar set up.

There will also be other stalls and the gardens will be open.

Entry costs £3.

