A 15th Century church has received over £60,000 to restore its tower.

The £68,560 grant has been awarded to St Guthlac’s Church in Stathern by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Restoration work, which is set to last 14 weeks, will begin in the summer to repair the eroding walls in the church tower.

Some of the weathered ironstone on the St Guthlac's tower.

Helen Cox, lay chair of the church council, said: “We are tremendously excited about this project and thank the National Lottery players for their assistance.

“We now have an opportunity to conserve the 15th century church tower for future generations whilst involving local people and visitors in appreciating the wider heritage of our village.

“In particular we hope that the local primary school children will be involved in developing and using the trail information.

St Guthlac’s Church in Stathern.

“The conservation of the church tower marks the first stage in preserving the church for use by future generations.

“The church, with its historic features, has been the heart of the community for centuries and continues to be a valued public resource for celebration, prayer and comfort, impacting positively on the lives of our village community.”

The church council will also be running a wider public engagement programme to promote the heritage of the church and village.

The programme will run over the next two years, including the development of a new heritage website, presentations, exhibitions, developing a heritage trail for the church and village and much more.