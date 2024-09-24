A popular beer festival returns this week.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival kicks off on Thursday (September 26) and runs until Saturday (September 28) at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.

Guests can enjoy a range of cask ales, cider, keg beers, mead, cocktails and also alcohol-free drinks.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival was attended by over 2,000 people in 2023.

Entertainment will also be on each evening, including Morris Sides on Thursday, 23 Reasons performing on Friday, Melody Flyte and Talk of the Village on Saturday afternoon and Just Rex to finish on Saturday evening.

Each day begins at midday and runs until 11pm, with the festival coming to a close at 10pm on Saturday.

CAMRA members can pay £2.50 on the door and non-Camra members pay £4.