A circus school is a finalist for a business award.

Circus Starlight, based in Leadenham, is a finalist for Business Heros Award in the East Midlands Small Business Awards 2024.

The award highlights the commitment to rural arts provision within Lincolnshire.

Performers from Circus Starlight in Leadenham.

Owner Nikki Mclusky said: “In being shortlisted we are proving that all our hard work towards making our classes, workshops and shows accessible for all is paying off; we believe we have been shortlisted because of the wonderful support of our clients and audiences, for which we are most grateful!

“This means the world to us and we hope it will help us grow and be able to offer more across the county!”

Circus Starlight was established in the midst of Covid, after the pandemic hit the arts quite significantly.

Nikki aims to develop and deliver accessible arts education and entertainment across Lincolnshire with her team of teachers, performers and clients.